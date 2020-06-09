New hours for Topeka COVID-19 Drive-Thru test site

The Shawnee County Health Department has announced updated Drive-Thru COIVD-19 testing hours says a release from the Department.

The SCHD in partnership with USD 501, the Topeka Public Schools, has announced updated availability for the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site at Highland Park High School due to the heat.

The new hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. says the Health Department.

The release says that appointments will still be required and supplies and appointment times are limited. To make an appointment call 1-785-251-4949.

The Health Department says that testing is only available for residents of Shawnee County and who are experiencing two or more symptoms of the virus as stated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines. Symptoms are as follows:

• fever of 100.4 F or higher

• chills

• rigors

• myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

• malaise

• headache

• sore throat

• lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

• new olfactory and taste disorders

• diarrhea

SCHD staff says that test results are available within 3-5 business days and the patient will receive a phone call at the number provided when the appointment is scheduled.

For more information or questions visit the SCHD website.

