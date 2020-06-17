New email scam circulating Kansas

Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, is warning residents of a new scam circulating via e-mail.

Merchant says several residents have reported that they are receiving e-mails from an address that appears to be someone in need of money for surgeries or health care needs of their loved ones.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the scammer is requesting money for the surgery of a child, however after investigation the server of choose2help is based out of Poland, making it a spam email.

The Sheriff says that spam email is sent commercially and while some view it as unethical, many businesses use it due to the low cost and high volume of recipients. He also warns that spam can be intended to attempt to gain access to an individual’s computer.

Sheriff Merchant says if you don’t know the person you’re dealing with, do not reply to the email, do not give out personal information and never trust caller ID’s.

The Sheriff’s Office says to contact local law enforcement if anyone believes they have been a victim of a scam.

