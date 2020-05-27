New district judge says experience will help her in new role

Judge Lori Dougherty-Bichsel says her work as a municipal court administrative judge will help her when she is sworn in Friday as a Shawnee County District Court Judge.

While she was the administrative judge at the Topeka Municipal Court, Dougherty-Bichsel developed innovative programs that helped Topekans.

With "food-for-fines," some defendants donated 10 canned food items and got a $25 credit in lieu of paying part of a fine.

"We literally raised a ton of food," Dougherty-Bichsel told 13 NEWS.

She also conducted a "Clean Slate" program to aid some defendants get a fresh start.

She says her experience in municipal court will be handy when she is sworn in as a district court judge handling family law cases, including divorces, child custody cases, and protection from abuse orders.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Dougherty-Bichsel as Shawnee County's newest judge on April 24.

After she graduated from the University of Kansas law school in 2006, she worked in a law firm for more than four years. She worked as a lawyer in two Kansas agencies and became an administrative judge and department director in the Topeka Municipal Court in October 2017. Dougherty-Bichsel had been a municipal court judge for three years.

Doughterty-Bichsel said she loves being a judge.