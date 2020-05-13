New charges in April 4 homicide

Criminal charges have been filed against Diquan Dashiaud Clayton in relation to the April 4 homicide says Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On April 4, 2020, law enforcement officers were called to the area of 5th and Western at approximately 11:27 p.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 2001 Ford Taurus that had left the roadway and crashed in the front yard of a nearby residence. D’Angelo Payne was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Payne suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation led to the arrest of co-defendant James Boatwright in April, and the recent arrest of Clayton.

The District Attorney filed charges against Boatwright on April 14, 2020 in Shawnee County District Court. Today, Wednesday, May 13, the DA announced charges against Clayton for his alleged participation in the homicide.

The charges against Clayton include: Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated; alternatively Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony; Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated; and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Clayton and Boatwright are each being held on bonds of $1 million. Boatwright’s case is set for conference at 3:00 p.m. on June 11, 2020. Clayton’s case is set for conference at 2:00 p.m. on July 2, 2020.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case. Anyone with information related to the crime should report it to law enforcement immediately at (785) 368-9551.

