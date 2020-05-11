New case of Coronavirus in Riley County

There is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Riley County.

The patient is a 63-year-old male that was associated with another outbreak in a different county. This brings Riley County’s total number of positive cases up to 58 people.

Out of the 58 only 12 cases are active while the other 46 have recovered. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has two positive patients and two Persons Under Investigation currently. PUIs are patients who have symptoms but are still waiting for test results.

Kansas has a total 7,116 positive cases. This is a 615 person increase from Friday, May 8. There have been 158 deaths in Kansas

Kansas statistics can be found at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.