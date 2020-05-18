New app transports users back to the Battle of Gettysburg

A new mixed reality app featuring the battle of Gettysburg is now available.

transports you back to 1863 where you can walk among Civil War era soldiers and watch the battle unfold around you.

The new app uses mixed reality to recreate one of the most famous battles in American History. Scott Eastwood, actor, narrates the adventure while 360-degree views and avatars of real-life soldiers set the scene for the game.

“With artifacts and animated characters appearing right in front of you, it’s very entertaining and a great way to explore an important time in American History,” says Michael McGar, president of QuantumERA™. “QuantumERA™ has brought the Battle of Gettysburg to life in an entirely new way, uniting historical accuracy with compelling storytelling and immersive technology.”

The game allows you to join forces at McPherson’s Ridge when the first shot is fired. President Lincoln allows you to stand beside him as he delivers his famous Gettysburg Address. A virtual scavenger hunt uncovering historical artifacts will test your skills.

Gettysburg: A Nation Divided can be used at home or on the famous battlefield in Pennsylvania. The app uses geolocation and an interactive map that brings to life the story. Animation overlaying battle scenes on actual locations where events took place transport the user to a different time.

“Gettysburg: A Nation Divided takes you from being in the audience to becoming part of the experience,” says Lane Traylor, CEO of QuantumERA™. “In a world of video games and social media, we are all craving highly visual and engaging experiences. This transcends into travel, history and education where we can use technology to bring sites and concepts to life.”

QuantumERA™ is a company creating leading content that mixes reality experiences. The company is most well-known for the award-winning Experience Real History™ brand that recreates the Battle of the Alamo through augmented reality apps and products.

Gettysburg: A Nation Divided is available at a special price through May, 31. The app is now available for iOS devices in the App Store. It will come soon to Android devices in Google Play.

