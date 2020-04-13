New "Wizard of Oz"-themed mural goes up in Downtown Topeka

Downtown Topeka looks a little different thanks to a new piece of art.

The Kansas Ballet Company partnered with Capitol Federal for a new mural.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Capitol Federal on this project, because of CapFed’s deep commitment to the community," Alex Smirnov, Co-Owner and Artistic Director of Kansas Ballet said. "The location of the mural is very meaningful to us. We hope this mural will be another must-see stop for visitors, and that they will get the message that Topeka is an arts town.”

“As proud supporters of the arts, Capitol Federal is pleased with the opportunity to partner with Kansas Ballet Company and share part of our building for this mural," John B. Dicus, CEO of Capitol Federal, said. "With a classic Wizard of Oz theme, generations of people, from Topeka and beyond, will enjoy this welcomed addition to Downtown Topeka.”

NOTO artist Jennifer Bohlander designed the mural, which you can find on the wall of the Capitol Federal Home Office's parking garage at 7th and Quincy.

The mural depicts the main cast of the classic 'Wizard of Oz,' and allows visitors to take part in the story.

“Our city is filled with creative people of all ages," Robin Wolgast, President of the Kansas Ballet Company's Board of Directors, said. "There is a lot of talent here, and this mural is like a pop-up theater, inviting anyone to be a star.”