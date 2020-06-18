New VA outpatient clinic opens in Lawrence

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it is opening a new outpatient clinic in Lawrence.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it is excited to announce the opening of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Lawrence on Monday, June 22.

The VA says while operations begin to take place it asks Veterans to contact the clinic before showing up to discuss personal appointment options and availability while COVID-19 precautions continue to keep the facility at a limited capacity.

“We are proud and honored to serve our great Veterans throughout the Lawrence, Kansas community,” says VA Eastern Kansas Spokesman, Joseph Burks. “This new outpatient clinic is meant to provide so much more than just a place to seek medical care. It is created to give Veterans, and the staff who serve them, a modern atmosphere of health and healing.”

According to the VA the new clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic is located at 4821 Quail Crest Place and can be reached at 800-574-8387 Ext. 54650.

