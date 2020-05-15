New Star Trek series ordered for CBS All Access

CBS announces new Star Trek series.

A series order for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was announced today, Friday, May 15.

The series is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike captained the U.S.S. Enterprise. It will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy as stated in Starfleet’s mission statement for the ship, “to explore strange new words, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before.”

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” says Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

The premier was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The three will serve as executive producer in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” says Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in ‘Star Trek’ canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the ‘Star Trek’ universe.”

Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and key part of the creative team on Star Trek: Picard as well. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“This is a dream come true, literally,” says Akiva Goldsman. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folds at CBS.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the latest addition to the ‘Star Trek’ franchise on CBS All Access, which includes the original series Star Trek: Picard; Star Trek: Discovery and the service’s upcoming first animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks as well as the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. Star Trek: Discovery will be returning with its third season and a CG-animated series aimed at a younger audience is also in the works for Nickelodeon.

