New KAB president visits WIBW on station tour

The new president of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters picked 13 NEWS for her first visit as part of her statewide station tour.

Allison Mazzei was hired back in April to head the KAB, the organization that represents broadcast media at the state house and also with national organizations

Mazzei took over the role as President this month, replacing long time president Kent Cornish, who decided it was time to retire. She says she looks forward to the new challenge, and getting to know broadcasters all over Kansas.

"Broadcasters are so essential to our state and our community, especially right now," Mazzei said. "We need to know what's going on locally, within our neighborhoods. We need that instant information to feel safe, to venture out."

The KAB hosts yearly awards ceremonies and events helping high school and college students with broadcasting careers.