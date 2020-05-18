New Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing for uninsured Shawnee County residents

The Shawnee County Health Department is offering Drive-Through COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

In partnership with USD 501, the Shawnee County Health Department is offering the testing by appointment only for uninsured individuals at no cost.

Testing will be available at Highland Park High School, 2424 SE California, Ave. Topeka, KS 66605 beginning Tuesday, May 26, weather permitting. Testing hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required to get tested and can be made by calling 785-251-4949. Supplies and appointments are limited.

The testing is only available for uninsured individuals living in Shawnee County and who are experiencing two or more symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

Symptoms include:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Chills

Rigors

Myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

Malaise

Headache

Sore throat

Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

New olfactory and taste disorders

Diarrhea

The test results will be available within 3-5 business days. If testing positive, the patient will receive a phone call at the number provided when the appointment is scheduled.

“The Shawnee County Health Department continues to look for ways to expand testing accessibility to our most at-risk and vulnerable populations,” says Linda Ochs, Director of Shawnee County Health Department. “Our hope is that this partnership with Topeka Public Schools and any future partnerships will make testing more available for individuals who need it.”

The Shawnee County Health Department is available to reach at their website or by phone at 785-251-4949.

