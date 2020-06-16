New District Judge to be discussed in next Nominating Commission meeting

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet June 17 to review the schedule for accepting nominations says the Kansas Courts.

According to the Court the nominating commission will meet via telephone to review the nomination form and set the schedule for accepting nominations for a district magistrate judge vacancy that will be created when Judge Mary Thrower retires on Aug. 14.

Kansas Courts says the 28th District is made of Ottawa and Saline counties.

The Kansas Judicial Center says by law a district magistrate judge is required to be: a resident of Ottawa Co. at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam given by the Supreme Court to be certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission will seek nominations, then convene to conduct public interviews of nominees and finally nominate a district magistrate judge according to the Judicial Center.

After one year served in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to keep their position, and if retained will keep their position for a four-year term says Kansas Courts.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall in the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Saline, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon says the Office of Judicial Administration.

