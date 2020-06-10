New CVS COVID-19 test sites pop up around Kansas

CVS Pharmacy in Topeka is opening a new COVID-19 test site says the health company.

According to CVS the drugstore chain will open 10 new testing sites throughout the state of Kansas in order to help slow the spread of novel-coronavirus.

The new Topeka location will be located at 3901 SE 21st St. and will utilize self-swab tests to be conducted inside patients’ vehicles.

The company says that the sites are among 1,200 new testing locations across 33 states and Washington D.C. which puts the company over its 1,000 location goal.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” says Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

CVS says the new sites will help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, which is subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The company says that in order to be seen at the testing sites patients must register in advance on their website. Patients will begin being accepted on Friday, June 12.

CVS says that patients are required to stay in their vehicles and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be handed a test kit and given instructions on how to use it, a CVS Pharmacy team member will then observe the self-swab process to ensure accuracy and results will be available in about three business days.

New testing sites in Kansas include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 950 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101

• CVS Pharmacy, 3750 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102

• CVS Pharmacy, 2300 Iowa Street, Lawrence, KS 66046

• CVS Pharmacy, 390 Limit Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

• CVS Pharmacy, 18351 West 119th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

• CVS Pharmacy, 11900 West 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

• CVS Pharmacy, 22700 West 55th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66226

• CVS Pharmacy, 3901 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66601

• CVS Pharmacy, 3149 East Harry Street, Wichita, KS 67211

• CVS Pharmacy, 4808 East Central Avenue, Wichita, KS 67208

A complete list of testing sites can be found on their website.

