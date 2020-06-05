New baby Lemur at the Topeka Zoo

A new baby Lemur will be one of the main features as the Topeka Zoo reopens more of their exhibits on Monday.

According to the Zoo, they will debut of the Zoo’s newest resident, a baby black and white ruffed lemur that was born in the early morning hours on Friday May 28th.

Her parents are Cleo and Sorabe.

“This birth marks the first successful breeding of black and white ruffed lemurs at the Topeka Zoo. Black and white ruffed lemurs are an endangered species endemic to the Island of Madagascar,” the zoo said in a release.

They will also be opening several buildings on Monday including Camp Cowabunga, the Lianas Forest and the Animals and Man building.

They also plan to reopen the Saving Sharks and Lorikeet Aviary experiences by the end of next week.