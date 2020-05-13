Nemaha County boil water advisory rescinded

Nemaha County has rescinded the boil water advisory for the City of Wetmore they implemented on Monday, May 11.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment originally issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. If adequate pressure is not maintained in the lines this may result in a loss of chlorine residuals which would increase bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all necessary measures to notify consumers immediately after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of what company supplies the water KDHE is the only department that can rescind the order following testing at a certified lab.

Samples collected from the laboratory for the City of Wetmore show no evidence of contamination and all other conditions placed in the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE to be safe.

For questions contact the water system or KDHE at 784-296-5514 or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

