Need for blood donations still high, blood drives continue in Manhattan

Blood continues to be a critical need across the US, while many events are being cancelled, Manhattan has three blood drives this week with all donation sites making adjustments to their procedures due to the coronavirus.

All individuals entering the donation sites are required to have their temperature taken, as well as using hand sanitizer at each stage of the check-in process.

Technicians and volunteers are sanitizing all surfaces at each station before and after each donor, as well as, sanitizing their hands.

For those high schoolers looking for a way to help the community, you can become a blood donor as young as 16 years old with parental consent.

“Anybody that’s wanting to donate, this would be an excellent time to get out…just please ensure that you are healthy and we’ll be happy to get you through as fast as we can.” American Red Cross, Team Supervisor, Scott Williamson says.

There are still two more blood drives in Manhattan on Wednesday and Thursday. For more information on scheduling an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org.