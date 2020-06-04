Nebraska truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash

A Nebraska truck driver has been killed in a crash in north-central Kansas, authorities there said.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday on K-14 Highway in rural Jewell County, killing Scott Sell, 50, of Hastings, Nebraska, Salina radio station KSAL-AM reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said its investigation showed that the southbound semitrailer Sell was driving veered onto the highway shoulder, overcorrected and went into the opposite ditch. The truck overturned in a pasture, and Sell was pronounced dead at the scene.