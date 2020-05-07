Nearly half-million dollar grant awarded to KSU professor for cancer research

A biologist from K-State is getting nearly half-a-million dollars to help the lives of women battling cervical cancer.

Kansas State announced on Thursday that Dr. Nicholas Wallace and his team were awarded a $454,466 grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

Wallace studies the human papillomavirus, or HPV, which is the common virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers.

According to Wallace, cervical cancers that do not respond to the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin are quite deadly.

"Our goal is to help doctors identify cervical cancers that would respond better if treated with a different approach," Wallace said. "Sadly, there is currently no established method to distinguish cervical cancers that will respond to Cisplatin from those that will not."

In the study, his team is hoping to discover the unique traits of chemo-resistant cancers, so other treatments may be explored before it's too late.

