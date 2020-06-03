Nearly 300 gathered in Manhattan's City Park for a peaceful protest

Nearly 300 community members gathered in Manhattan’s City park early Wednesday evening in peaceful protest.

After speeches by organizers, the crowd proceeded to march down the sidewalk around the perimeter of the park.

Marching around the park, protesters chanted, and sang songs, while carrying signs with various messages.

The crowd returned to the basketball court where they started for concluding thoughts, as the crowd dispersed, many people stayed behind to continue their discussions on needed changes.

“I know it’s easy to post from social media and…you know, just…just say things but we have to get out there and we have to do something. We have to make a change and we have to stand for those who can no longer stand for themselves.” K-State student, protest organizer, Emmiley Springfield says.

“To know that they are supported, to know that they are cared for, to know that we believe them and we hear them. That’s why my sign says ‘We hear you George. ‘I can’t breathe’’” Manhattan resident, protester, Rachel Shivers says.

Protesters in Manhattan say they don’t know when the next one will be, but many plan to attend if another protest is planned.