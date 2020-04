Fire crews are investigating after a reported fire near 29th and Atwood caused power outages.

Fire crews were called to the area near 5:30p.m. for the report of a fire on power pole.

Witnesses say one person was hurt and was seen carried off on a stretcher.

Evergy reports nearly 1,400 without power north of 29th along Gage, and west of Gage along 29th.

This is a developing story. We'll have more as it becomes available.