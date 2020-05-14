National Wrestling Hall of Fame honors Junction City's Elisa Robinson

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame has named Junction City senior Elisa Robinson the Kansas winner of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award.

The award recognizes the most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers across the country for their excellence on and off the mat.

Robinson capped an undefeated season in February at the inaugural girls state wrestling tournament, inking her name in KSHSAA history books and taking the first-ever title at 191 lbs.

"I like to see all the opportunities that these females are having, and seeing them all compete and achieving their goals," Robinson said at the meet.

This award will be displayed at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Winners are the selected based on their wrestling achievements, GPA and class rank, academic honors, and community involvement.

"It brings us great joy to recognize these outstanding female wrestlers," Lee Roy Smith, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said.. "The growth of girls wrestling is exciting and we're recognizing a record number of state winners this year. We look forward to following these young women as they chart new goals for themselves on the mat and in their lives."

The 2019-2020 season marked the first year KSHSAA officially recognized girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport.