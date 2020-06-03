National Science Foundation grants $3 million to Kansas State University

The Kansas-State University CyberCorps program has been renewed for another five years.

The National Science Foundation has given K-State $3 million to keep the programming running.

The funding will keep the CyberCorps®: Scholarships for Service program at the University alive while the program continues to build on a history of high-quality graduates and meet national, state, local and tribal government demand for cybersecurity personnel.

"Through a newly restructured and streamlined cybersecurity curriculum, students will receive not just training, but a comprehensive education in cybersecurity theory, fundamentals and the state of the art, enabling a nimble workforce that can readily adapt to new situations, technologies and computing modalities," says Eugene Vasserman, director of the program, associate professor in computer science and Michele Munson-Serban Simu Keystone research scholar.

The award will provide scholarship support to undergraduate and graduate students interested in joining the Center for Information and Systems, a National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security national Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Research.

The program will continue to build moment on providing opportunities for underrepresented groups to become high-quality professionals. It will result in an expansion of the cybersecurity curriculum, an improvement plan to grow and evolve the program, additional classes focused on special interest areas in cybersecurity, hands on experience with real world cybersecurity problems and a goal and performance review system to tailor education to the learning style of each student.

"As Kansas and the Midwest have a large underserved, mostly rural and first-generation student population, this renewal of K-State's CyberCorps® program will help broaden participation of diverse and underrepresented groups," says Vasserman.

K-State staff members being appointed as co-investigators on the project include Scott DeLoach, Daniel Andresen, George Amariucai and Arslan Munir.

"We are uniquely situated to recruit veteran, active duty and non-scholarship ROTC students through our proximity to, and established relationship with, the U.S. Army's Midwest Regional Network Enterprise Center at Fort Riley and the Kansas Air National Guard in Wichita; and first-generation college students from underserved rural areas and from Kansas' designated Opportunity Zones,” says Vasserman.

