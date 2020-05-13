National Safe Boating Week and COVID-19

Gear up for National Safe Boating Week next week.

National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday, May 16, and will run through Friday, May 22. It is the traditional early boating season and a reminder to help boaters embrace safety all year long. The National Safe Boating Week recommendation urging life jacket wear is now joined by an equally important message – how to stay safe during the COVID-19 emergency.

“While we’re learning new things about the virus almost every day, we don’t anticipate additional safety challenges on the water this year,” says Chris Edmonton, president of BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water. “We have a responsibility to look out for all of us sharing a launch ramp, marina or boat club dock as well as those assigned to keep us safe on the water or entrusted with the care and maintenance of our boats.”

The BoatUS Foundation says the two biggest National Safe Boating Week tips are to do everything you can to social distance and to always wear your life jacket.

Boats should maintain a 50-foot separation on the water and not raft up. Always wash hands and use sanitizer frequently. Pack all safety essentials before hitting the water. Additional social distancing tips may be found at the National Safe Boating Council’s Tips for Navigating Social Distancing and Boating.

For more information about where to store, load and dock boats visit the Marine Retailer’s Association of Americas downloadable guide.

Wearing life jackets is the best way to increase safety aboard a boat, and wearing it often. About 84% of people who drowned were not wearing a life jacket according to the U.S. Coast Guard statistics.

“The best life jacket is the one you will wear,” says Edmonston. “Inflatable life jackets are light, comfortable, keep you cool on a hot day, and are easily worn because you forget you are wearing one.”

Boaters are required to have a properly sized U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person aboard. Boaters can borrow child’s life jackets for free at over 575 BoatUS Life Jacket Loaner Program sites.

For more information on National Safe Boating Week, visit their website.

