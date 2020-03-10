National Kidney Foundation visits statehouse

The National Kidney Foundation made an appearance at the Capitol Tuesday.

They held a legislative breakfast and set up booths providing kidney information and registering people to become organ donors.

The event was a way for the Kidney Foundation to inform people about organ donation and dispel any misconceptions people have.

"Days like today are really critical in getting the message out about chronic kidney disease," Stephanie Meyer, National Kidney Foundation, said. "Really a third of our country is at risk for kidney disease because of high blood pressure, diabetes, a whole family history, a lot of other factors. So there are a lot of folks who are affected by it and there's a great need."

Meyer encourages everyone to think about becoming a donor.