KS National Guard assisting communities with COVID-19 response

The National Guard wants you to know that they are helping communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar says you may see uniformed Guard members in your community assisting local authorities with things like food distribution.

"As Guardsmen, we live and work in our communities in both our civilian and military jobs," Maj. Gen. Weishaar said. "If you see uniformed members of the military in your community, they are simply there to assist the local authorities with the current COVID-19 response. Our Kansas Guardsmen and women are eager to support their communities wherever they are needed, whether it is assisting with food distribution, removal of debris after a tornado, battling wildland fires or rescuing people from floods. We are here to help our neighbors in their time of need."

National Guard members helped out Harvesters in both Topeka and Kansas City this last month. Valerie Remy, volunteer engagement supervisor for Topeka Harvesters, enjoyed having Kansas Guard members help out.

"It's wonderful to have them here," Remy said. "They know what they're doing. I just gave them the (order) sheet and they ran with it."

They are also working on acquiring and delivering protective equipment and finding shelters.

"I think a lot people probably do not realize how many interconnected parts there are in this overall mission to protect the health and safety of Kansans," Governor Laura Kelly said. "There are few, if any, state agencies that do not have some role in seeing that the people we serve are getting the help they need. It's a huge job and I am extremely proud of every one of the hundreds of people across the state who work hard each day to get that job done."

The Kansas National Guard is one of the key assets the Department of Emergency management uses, with 500 guardsmen and women providing support throughout the state.