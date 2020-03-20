National Guard, Mayor De La Isla dispel martial law rumors

Among the rumors local leaders want to end, the National Guard is not being called out to impose martial law.

The Adjutant General's Office explained Friday the guard “is looking to assist communities.”

Right now, they are supporting the state Emergency Operations Center and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

The National Guard regularly assists with disasters; from wildfires, winter storms, or tornadoes, to possible pandemics like this.

"Out in the communities, we're really looking from a guard standpoint, how do we best serve our Kansas citizens at that local level," LTC Larry Leupold, Kansas National Guard, said. "So what that may look like is really understanding their needs and how we can support that in a timely manner. So that could be delivering meals. That could also be setting up local checks or test sites and providing support for that."

Mayor Michelle De La Isla also emphasized martial law is just a rumor, and asks people to not spread unconfirmed information.