National Guard supports state efforts to combat coronavirus

The current global situation involving the COVID-19 virus is at the forefront of the news, and the Kansas National Guard is doing its part to support the communities of Kansas.

"These are historic times," said Major Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, He says there are currently seven soldiers and 14 Airmen on State Active Duty in Topeka who are providing logistics support to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

"I am proud of the work these men and women do as citizen-soldiers and airmen- especially in the face of emergencies that threaten Kansans," Governor Laura Kelly said.

The Kansas National Guard is one of many resources available for those in need. The National Guard supports state emergency missions through the established process used by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.