The National Bio and Agro-Defense facility received notification that an employee for the contractor has tested positive for COVID-19.

McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture has halted construction of the facility and closed the project for the remainder of Tuesday, May 26.

The facility will be assessed, cleaned and disinfected.

McMjv has not provided an estimate on when the site will reopen to continue the construction of the facility though a long shut down is not expected.