N.Y. boy discharged from hospital after surviving mystery illness possibly linked to coronavirus

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) -- A New York boy is now back home after nearly dying from a mystery illness that may be linked to COVID-19.

Jayden Hardowar was discharged from the hospital Tuesday evening and is now recovering at home after nearly dying from the mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 (Source: WCBS/CNN)

Jayden Hardowar, 8, first came down with a fever three weeks ago. His father, Roup Hardowar, says Jayden had no other symptoms until a few days later when he went into cardiac arrest.

“He called Mommy, he turned to his side and he never respond anymore,” Roup Hardowar said.

Jayden’s brother than administered CPR, likely saving Jayden’s life, and he was rushed to a hospital where he would spend the next two weeks, sedated and isolated from his families.

“As long as they were getting a heartbeat and getting a pulse, that was enough to give me confidence he was going to come back,” Roup Hardowar said.

Jayden tested negative for COVID-19 but did test positive for the antibody.

“It seems to be a post-infectious syndrome where the immune system is hyperactive and leads to inflammation of the heart muscle or arteries of the body,” Dr. James Schneider said. Schneider was Jayden’s physician while he was in the hospital.

More than 150 children across the U.S. have been infected with the mystery illness that is possibly linked to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, 14 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome were reported in New York City. The cases saw a nearly 40% jump in just 24 hours.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has now ordered hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children displaying the symptoms of the mystery illness, which are similar to the Kawasaki disease.

They include a fever, whole body rash, bright red eyes, swollen lymph nodes, feet and hands, red, cracked lips, an extreme headache, and sometimes difficulty breathing.

As for Jayden, he was discharged from the hospital Tuesday evening and is now recovering at home.

"It was different without him so we're glad he's home with us,” Roup Hardowar said.

Not all children will display all the symptoms but if they're experiencing any, doctors advise bringing the child to a pediatrician right away.

