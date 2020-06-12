NW Clay closures extended

Construction on NW Clay extends closures for two weeks according to the City of Topeka.

According to the City of Topeka, construction on NW Clay, south of NW 25th St., has extended closures until June 26 to tie in a new water line for Aldi’s.

The project was originally expected to take two weeks, but now could take over a month to complete due to weather and other construction related delays says the City.

The road was originally scheduled to open next week, but now is expected to reopen around June 26, weather permitting.

