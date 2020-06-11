NOTO spa expands to include cafe

A spa in the North Topeka Arts District is expanding to include healthy treats.

Onyx Wellness Cafe is set to open Tuesday, June 16, in the former Tipsy Carrot location, 922 N. Kansas Ave.

Onyx Spa owner Heather Graves say she owns the building, so when Tipsy Carrot had to close, she decided to expand the spa into the space, and add the extra features.

The cafe will serve cold-pressed juices, tea, infused waters, Blue Jazz coffee, kombucha local baked goods, and other clean treats. It also will house boutique, and they're partnering with Flint Hills Publishing for a local book nook.

"We are very excited - and tired!" Graves said.

Graves also was a partner in Tipsy Carrot. It opened in July 2019, but after being forced to close in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they made the difficult decision to not reopen.