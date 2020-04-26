NOTO Burrito closes, owner says new business will take its place

NOTO Burrito is closing after 8 years, but owner Jenny Torrence said a new business will take its place.

She made the announcement on Facebook Friday, and thanked customers for their support throughout the years.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, Torrence said she doesn't want people to see this as a bad thing. She continued saying decisions made by state leaders during the coronavirus pandemic had nothing to do with the closing.

"At the end of the day, if I am not alive to run my businesses, it's irrelevant if they're open or not," she said, "I 100% support our government officials in following science guidelines to ensure my health and those I love’s health."

Torrence also owns Serendipity and Pinkadilly, both located in the NOTO Arts District.

She said restaurant ownership was never her personal passion and this timing gave her the perfect opportunity to pass the torch to someone in the restaurant business.

"The new renter is a perfect fit for NOTO and I am personally excited for its addition," Torrence said, "This is a good change! NOTO is only getting better."