The NFL playoffs in the 2020-2021 season will now include 14 teams, up two from its previous 12.

NFL team owners voted to approve expansion of postseason play with an additional Wild Card team added in each conference.

The Wild Card Round will now feature six games. One-seeds for both the AFC and NFC will receive a bye.

This is the first time since 1990 an expansion has been approved, when the league bumped postseason from 10 teams to 12.