NFL cancels international games due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 NFL season will be played entirely in the United States, nixing Mexico City and London sites, the league announced Monday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made the call after consultation with the clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, said. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The NFL had been planning to play one game in Mexico City and four games in London in the upcoming season. These games will now all be played in the U.S.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL," Haplin continued. "We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.” ​

The Chiefs took part in the International Series Games in 2019, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium on Nov. 18.