NCAA releases statement on social activism

The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement Friday on social activism.

They commend student-athletes for taking part in peaceful protests, and encourage them to make their voices heard on important issues.

"We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights."

Also, the NCAA is encouraging schools to help student-athletes in registering to vote, and designate Election Day as an "off day."