NBAF facility project delayed due to COVID-19 complications

After many years of keeping the project on schedule, the Department of Homeland Security says, the timeline for completion of the National Bio Agro-Defense Facility has been extended, without a guaranteed completion date.

Construction has continued to progress throughout the entire Stay-At-Home order for the State of Kansas, however the delays to the schedule have come mainly from two different scenarios.

The first scenario is personnel who are part of the group who test specific types of equipment were delayed in travelling to Kansas, either by their respective state’s stay at home orders, or by travel restrictions in place by their employers.

The second is vendor who provide interior building supplies have been unable to complete the manufacturing of those items due to restrictions on employees coming to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As far as the overall, general worker population, there’s still lots of folks coming to work every day, and the contractor continues to make progress.” Department of Homeland Security, Program Manager for National Bio-Agro-Defense Facility, Tim Barr says.

Barr says it is too early and would be irresponsible to announce a projected completion date with so much still unknown in the current situation with COVID-19. The Department of Homeland Security and the USDA continue to work together to keep the project moving forward.