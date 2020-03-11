NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely, the league announced Wednesday night.

This comes after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

"The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena," NBA Communications wrote. "At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

NBA games will be suspended "until further notice." The league added they will use the hiatus "to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."