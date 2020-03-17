NBA Star Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus

Star NBA player Kevin Durant has reportedly contracted the Coronavirus. Durant was one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for COVID-19.

Durant reportedly told NBA Insider Shams Charania that he's feeling fine. He told Charania also "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

Durant is said to not be experiencing any Coronavirus symptoms. The former NBA MVP is still in the process of recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.