NAIA Championship games staying on schedule

At least one set of March Madness hoops will go on as planned regardless of the coronavirus. This comes with an update today from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The NAIA, in conjunction with its basketball championship hosts, has reiterated it will move forward with the NAIA Basketball National Championships. Division II games tip-off this week in both Sioux Falls, S.D. and Sioux City, Iowa.

“We are aware of the concerns around the coronavirus, but we stand ready to host the championship and are excited to get things underway later this week,” said Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “In light of the recent news, we are taking extra precautions in terms of cleanliness. We will be cleaning more, disinfecting common touch areas (door handles, hand rails, etc.) multiple times a day, adding additional hand sanitation stations in hallways and are posting signage about hand washing and general best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Division I games will play in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium, starting March 18.