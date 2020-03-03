Murder defendant faces $1 million bond

A man jailed in connection with first-degree murder must post a $1 million cash or professional surety bond to be released from Shawnee County Jail, a judge ruled on Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court.

In addition to the murder count, D'Mario M. Valdivia, 18, was also booked into jail in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan appointed attorney James Spies to represent Valdivia. He is next to appear in court on June 17.

Valdivia was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ja'Sean Alston, 19, of Topeka, whose body was found inside a car in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn.