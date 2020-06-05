Murder conviction upheld in Kansas Supreme Court

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man in the 2011 slaying of his mother in her southwest Topeka home.

Jason Hachmeister's appellate defender said misstated evidence were grounds to overturn the conviction.

The Supreme Court says the error was harmless and doesn't justify a re-trial.

Hachmeister was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to serve a hard term of 50 years in prison.

He was also sentenced to over seven years in 2014 for 105 related counts to child pornography.

