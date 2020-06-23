Mural to honor Junction City's Little Theater painted on Annex

Opening in 1949, the Junction City Little Theater is the longest running community theater in Kansas, and the Junction City Arts Council found a way to honor the theater with public artwork.

The Junction City Little Theater was created by Bettina Coover, whose likeness has been incorporated into the mural.

“Decades of dedication, and they have improved our quality of life immeasurably, so we wanted to honor all that work that they have done.” Junction City Arts Council, board member, Sally Jardine says.

The Junction City Arts Council had been looking for the proper place for a public artwork display and asked the Little Theater for permission to have a mural painted on the wall of the annex.

Funding for the mural came from a grant provided by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, along with donations from generous Junction City community members.

The grant required the mural to be painted by a travelling artist, who lives more than 60 miles from the artwork, artists were contacted to find the right fit for the project, with the final decision being made to bring in Dr. Bob Palmer from Bethany, Oklahoma.

Using elements suggested by the Arts Council board, Dr. Palmer came up with a collage style mural for the Annex wall.

Dr. Palmer and his team research their projects beforehand to have a greater understanding of the representations they are making within the murals.

Differences in the Wizard of Oz characters may be noticed in the mural because they are based off the drawings in the book, not the film.

Painting of the mural started on Monday, June 22nd, and progress has been made quickly using acrylic paints, and referencing pictures and drawings for inspiration.

“These are my babies, and I’ve only…you know…I told them, I said, this is like three thousand, five hundred and eighty-six, so I like to come back and visit them.” Palmer Studios, mural artist, Dr. Bob Palmer says.

Visitors to the mural will find a portion painted like a stage with curtains and stage lights which is intended for use as a selfie-style picture backdrop.

The mural is scheduled to be finished on Wednesday, June 24th. You can find a link to updates on the progress of the mural on the Junction City Little Theater Facebook page.