Mulvane Art Fair canceled

The Mulvane Art Museum announced today that they have decided to cancel their art fair due to the coronavirus.

The fair, which was scheduled for June 6 and 7, was supposed to host nearly 90 artists and typically attracts about 4,000 visitors each year. Because COVID-19 is so contagious and can be fatal to vulnerable populations, the museum has decided not to hold the fair.

As a way to support the artists who would have participated in the fair, the museum has set up a digital gallery on their website where you can learn about the artists and see their work. The museum is planning on scheduling a benefit event in the fall.