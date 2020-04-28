Multiple cases of COVID-19 reported at Topeka VA, admin not cooperating with health officials

The Shawnee County Health Department says there are multiple cases of COVID-19 at the Topeka VA among their staff, but they say the VA is not cooperating with their investigation.

“Several attempts have been made over the past several days to make contact with multiple VA administrative officials to provide the information necessary for the case and contact investigations,” the release said.

The county has submitted a formal letter to the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Director, but their requests have not been answered.

“Prompt case and contact investigations are necessary in order to help protect the health and wellbeing of the VA’s staff, patients, their families and the communities where they live. Collection of this information is allowed by state and federal laws and has been done routinely and successfully with other healthcare facilities in Shawnee County. Delays in the investigations may lead to further transmission and more infected individuals,” the release continued.

They did not release how many cases may be related to the Topeka VA.