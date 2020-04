Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to a Kansas City Church.

KDHE issued a public health alert, saying several people who attended the ministers and workers conference at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ March 16-22 have become ill, and tested positive for COVID-19.

They say anyone who was at the event should watch for symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath, and contact their county Health Department if they become ill.