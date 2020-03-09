Multi-building and field fire in Dover

Multiple fire departments responded to a field fire that spread over five acres on k-4 highway ON Sunday.

Just before 2:00 p.m. the property owner called 9-1-1 reporting the fire that started in a field.

When they arrived, crews found two barns fully involved, a vehicle, garage, and the home on fire. A storage building with about 100 bales of hay and machine shed were a complete loss.

According to authorities, crews battled heavy smoke and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

Fire crews from ten different departments and 30 different fire apparatus units were able to get control of the fire.

Dusty Nichols says all of the departments working together is what allowed them to contain the fire quickly, and crews left the scene around midnight Monday.

“They all coordinate and do the mutual aid and we have help from the state, we have help from the national weather service, they have satellites watching hot spots and all kinds of things so it's a very well-coordinated effort and luckily we cover 5 acres and I say luckily because it could be a whole lot worse as you can tell with the wind. Coordinated efforts get on top of it pretty quick.”