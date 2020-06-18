Much cooler with storms Friday

Some big changes will arrive tomorrow with much cooler temperatures, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This evening and tonight, a cold front will move into the area, which will lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few strong storms cannot be ruled out this evening, but the overall risk of severe weather is low.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out near 70 degrees and will only reach the upper 70s to near 80 by the afternoon. This will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the past few days.

The cold front will stall out over the area, leading to occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected.

A few more showers and storms will be possible Friday night and into Saturday before we begin to dry out for Father's Day on Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid and upper 80s this weekend, and we will remain warm throughout next week too.