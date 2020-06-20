Motorcycle driver killed in Osage Co. wreck identified

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, one person was killed in an Osage County motorcycle wreck, and another was seriously injured.

The crash happened on K268 just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

49-year-old Bryan Holland was riding westbound on K268 on a Yamaha Venture Royale motorcycle with his passenger 48-year-old Stacy Holland.

72-year-old Arthur Hogelin was stopped in a Ford F-150 in the westbound lane of K268, waiting to turn south onto K368, when Holland crashed into the back of the truck for unknown reasons.

Bryan was killed in the wreck, Stacy was seriously injured and taken to Stormont Vail for treatment. Hogelin was not injured.

Both riders on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.