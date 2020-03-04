Mother holding children, 4 and 2, when stabbed repeatedly

Audrey Gustin was holding her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in her arms when her estranged husband stabbed her repeatedly inside his North Topeka aparment, she testified Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court.

Christopher Dean Gustin, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of Audrey Gustin, aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child younger than 18. The attack occurred on May 31, 2019, inside Christopher Gustin's apartment at 112 NW Red Bud Circle, a complex in North Topeka.

Audrey Gustin, 27, said the attack started when Christopher Gustin contacted her by text message to say car registration for her Ford Escape and $200 were at his apartment for her. The Gustins were in the midst of a divorce, and he wanted to see his son and daughter.

During the visit starting about 4:50 p.m., Christopher Gustin asked her when was she going to tell him about the trip she was taking to Guatemala, she testified Wednesday. She ignored the Guatemala remark."You're not going any where," she testified he told her.

She had her son and daughter in her arms and had turned to leave when Christopher Gustin grabbed her head and drove it into a refrigerator, she testified. He struck her head 10 to 15 times on the refrigerator.

He grabbed her in a choke hold, picked her up, and choked her, and she struck the floor on her chin, Audrey Gustin testified.

"That's when I felt the knife being driven into the back of the right side of my neck," she testified.

She is sure the children hit the floor, saying the youngsters were sobbing. Audrey Gustin testified she was holding her children when he was trying to choke her. She said she felt a cold knife on the right side of the front of her neck, and , then it was pulled out, and she was stabbed in the left side of her neck. She was stabbed three times in the neck, she said.

Audrey Gustin testified she was stabbed five to eight times in her right hand, some exiting through the palm of one hand.

"You're going to die here," she quoted Christopher Gustin as saying. "I'm just waiting for you to bleed out."

When he said he, Audrey Gustin and the two children were going to leave the apartment, he went out to her car, and she retrieved her cell phone in the apartment, dialed 911, initially put the phone in her pocket, but later spoke to the dispatcher, then went outside to her car, she said.

Jurors viewed photographs of her heavily blood-stained shirt, the stabbing wounds in her neck, hands and other injuries.

Audrey Gustin thought she was going to die that day.

Christopher Gustin "told me I was, and I had lost a lot of blood," she testified. Audrey Gustin testified she didn't suffer injuries to the carotid or jugular blood vessels in her neck. The neck wounds caused by a paring knife stuck muscles, which were "within millimeters" of the carotid and jugular blood vessels, she testified.

Topeka Police Officer Brady Qualls was dispatched to the stabbing, and his Axon camera recorded the mother in the apartment parking lot with her children.

"I was shocked that she was able to walk out to me," Qualls testified.

Police Officer Wyatt McKay also saw her walking in the lot, and he gestured to her to walk to emergency aid technicians and to keep her right arm elevated to control the bleeding.

Police Lt. John Trimble was at the apartment complex and was in contact with Christopher Gustin, who at one point said Audrey Gustin "wouldn't listen, she wouldn't listen to reason. That's what caused the incident."

Christopher Gustin was "distraught," saying he had cut himself five times, Trimble said.

Twelve jurors and an alternate juror will decide whether to convict or acquit Christopher Gustin.

As of Wednesday Christopher Gustin remained in Shawnee County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash or professional surety bond, jail records said.

