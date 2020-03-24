Morris County issues Stay at Home Order

Health officers in Morris County have issued a county-wide Stay at Home Order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county, which has two positive cases, says it is issuing the order in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus and is prohibiting all large gatherings.

In the press release, the County said it is believed that a coronavirus-positive patient could infect between two to four other people. There is also "emerging evidence" of transmission by individuals who are pre-symptomatic or do not experience any symptoms in Morris County.